StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.15. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 137,335 shares of company stock valued at $372,182 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

