StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.70 on Friday. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

