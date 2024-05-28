StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.27 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

