Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $90.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.08.

CAVA Group stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

