Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10,210.00. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
