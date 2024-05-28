Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10,210.00. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Steel Partners worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

