Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 964,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

