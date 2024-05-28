SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

