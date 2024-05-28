Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $30.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:LUV opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

