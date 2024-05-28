Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 2.4%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

