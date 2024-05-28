Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average of $180.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

