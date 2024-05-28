Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $156.16 on Friday. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Snowflake by 43.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

