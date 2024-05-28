Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $413.17 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $413.17 million and $7.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,578.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.46 or 0.00702238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00123457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00205379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00091757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,314,565,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,288,556,587 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

