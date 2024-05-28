Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 23,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 25,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

