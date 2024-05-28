Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 45.5 %

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.