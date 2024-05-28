Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $475.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $526.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.39.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.38 and its 200-day moving average is $482.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. Saia has a 12-month low of $274.75 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.