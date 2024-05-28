Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGMT. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

In related news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

