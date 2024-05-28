Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

RYAAY opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,590,000 after buying an additional 2,791,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

