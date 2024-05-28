Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RUS opened at C$38.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

