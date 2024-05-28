Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.67. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,797.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

