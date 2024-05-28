Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $115.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

