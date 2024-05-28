Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $584.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.82.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $544.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.08. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.