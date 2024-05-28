Robert W. Baird Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $175.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $17,577,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

