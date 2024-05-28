RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.28.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
RingCentral Price Performance
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,790 shares of company stock worth $1,015,337. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in RingCentral by 1,715.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,766 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in RingCentral by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
