Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repay by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

