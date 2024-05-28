RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,987 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

