Raydium Market Cap Reaches $485.09 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002685 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $485.09 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,837,577 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.
