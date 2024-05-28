RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

RA International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.37 million, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.17.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.