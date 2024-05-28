Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.14, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.