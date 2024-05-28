Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.87. 1,936,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

