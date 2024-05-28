Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,163. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $30.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

