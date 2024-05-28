Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,299 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.70. 1,901,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,668. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

