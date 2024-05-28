Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,584.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 340,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 320,236 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 106,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. 1,345,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

