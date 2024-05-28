Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 423,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,553. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

