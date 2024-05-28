Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 137,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,443,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,866,000 after acquiring an additional 241,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 359,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,372. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

