Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.18 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Prom has a market capitalization of $202.48 million and $5.18 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $11.09 or 0.00016031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.03 or 1.00015070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00112721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.92830826 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,150,982.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

