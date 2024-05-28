Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $4.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

PL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 63.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

