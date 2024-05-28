Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.