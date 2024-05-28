Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 265 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $807.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.00. The company has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $820.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

