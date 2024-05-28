Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 2,633 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 404,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 399,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.49. 5,983,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

