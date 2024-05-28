Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

