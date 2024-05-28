Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,353. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

