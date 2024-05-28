Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

DEA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 444,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,370. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

