Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,795,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $92,221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,825,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,435,831.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.