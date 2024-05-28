Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.18. 761,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

