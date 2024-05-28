Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

