Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 281,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 411,405 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

