Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,665,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 208,565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 958,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.