Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $825,000 Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMOG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

