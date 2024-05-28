Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,536,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 887,101 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 138,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,346. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

