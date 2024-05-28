PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

PCAR stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

